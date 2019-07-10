Ion Asset Management LTD Lowered Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $48.90 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cameco (CCJ) Market Value Declined, Old West Investment Management Lifted by $7.64 Million Its Position

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 1.23M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 601,625 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares to 54,912 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 244,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,700 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Halcyon Management Lp stated it has 81,907 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset reported 6,625 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 6,826 shares. Menta Capital Lc has invested 0.5% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Apg Asset Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 20,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Sei Investments Co reported 5,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pentwater Cap Lp accumulated 1.57M shares or 2.34% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 702,629 shares. Systematic Finance Management LP reported 12,230 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 36,207 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Moreover, Ion Asset Limited has 29.48% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 79,825 shares.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.06M for 23.88 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.