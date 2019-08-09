Ion Asset Management LTD Lifted Mylan N V (MYL) Position by $27.03 Million; United States Stl New (X) Share Value Declined While Msdc Management LP Cut Its Stake

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 24/04/2018 – MYLAN HEADQUARTERS SEARCHED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN 2016; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY; 13/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan, WVU to make community announcement Monday; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 23/05/2018 – MYLAN, AMNEAL SUN PHARMA LOSE CHALLENGE TO EPILEPSY DRUG

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 12.64 million shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: FIRST QUARTER WAS THE `LOW WATER MARK’ FOR US; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 91 shares.