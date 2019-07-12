Ion Asset Management LTD Lifted Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $27.03 Million as Shares Declined; Fsi Group Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Position as Share Price Declined

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 52,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 323,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 2.94 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 14/05/2018 – Mylan Critic Blumenthal Asks FDA to End `Urgent’ EpiPen Shortage; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 6.70M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.9% or 761,054 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,141 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 70,412 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Graybill Bartz Assoc Ltd invested in 127,648 shares or 2.46% of the stock. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,269 shares. Monetta Fin owns 150,000 shares. 49,357 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pittenger Anderson holds 0% or 325 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 74,446 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stanley Cap Management Limited holds 5.48% or 405,542 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Llc reported 2.59% stake. Synovus has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.83B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

