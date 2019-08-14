Ion Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Holding in Mylan N V (MYL) by $27.03 Million; As Meritor (MTOR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder James Investment Research Lowered Its Stake by $1.31 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 1.23M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: 15 percent of Mylan workforce laid off at Morgantown plant; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202970 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 65,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,649 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 129,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 51,588 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Net $57M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,615 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 4,053 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 494,717 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Sei Invests reported 0.01% stake. Origin Asset Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 219,017 shares. 1,099 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Management Lc. Clarivest Asset stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 1 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 21,294 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Citadel Ltd reported 137,676 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 6,705 shares to 31,397 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 18,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 91 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares.