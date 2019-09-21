Ion Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Mylan N V (MYL); Francisco Partners Management LP Has Raised Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stake by $451,604; Valuation Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69B market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 42.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/03/2018 – MYLAN ADDS TO GROWING ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 300,059 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 217,625 shares. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Paloma Partners Mngmt Company accumulated 40,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp reported 968,591 shares stake. 434,150 were accumulated by Kestrel Mngmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 99,483 shares or 0% of the stock. 52 were reported by Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 46,000 shares. Signia Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.51% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 24,802 shares. Moreover, First LP has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 32,732 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 81,302 shares.