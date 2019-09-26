Ion Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Mylan N V (MYL); As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.56 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 135,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 32.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 billion, down from 32.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 11.40 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 2.47 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc invested in 0% or 4,000 shares. Spinnaker owns 18,110 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.48% or 3.26 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge reported 255,416 shares. Maryland Cap Management holds 11,493 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 277,088 shares. 29,961 are held by Gyroscope Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.46% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 12,166 are owned by First Foundation Advsr. Panagora Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greenleaf Trust reported 47,448 shares. Griffin Asset reported 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Exchange Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 37,981 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 0.03% or 135,792 shares. Ensemble Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 5.31% stake.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 114,638 shares to 22.29 million shares, valued at $617.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 697,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Park City Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCYG).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mylan Call Options Hot as Stock Hits New Low – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan’s Struggles Continue in the First Quarter – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mylan (MYL) Down 18.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “LabCentral co-founder issues â€˜call to action’ to biotechs on drug pricing – Boston Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mylan N.V. (MYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.