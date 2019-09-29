Ion Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Mylan N V (MYL); As J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bartlett & Co Has Decreased Stake by $376,050

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 8.02M shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Estimates 75% of Cash Flows Generated Are ‘Stable and Durable’; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s quarterly profit rises 31 percent; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 70,570 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13 million, down from 73,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in J.M. Smucker Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 443,260 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Mylan’s Struggles Continue in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Mylan (MYL) to Pay $30 Million for Disclosure and Accounting Failure Relating to EpiPen – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Historic Bear Signal Spells Bad News for Mylan Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan: Is It Still A Cyclical Value? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bert’s September Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Smucker Is a Top Dividend Stock for Investorsâ€™ Portfolios – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 52,841 shares to 53,887 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 20,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.63M for 12.50 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 283 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 2,899 are held by Finemark Savings Bank And. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 18,773 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Ingalls And Snyder Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,922 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 136,662 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 1.53% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 45,681 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 0.28% or 3,851 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 9,586 shares. 2,000 were reported by Westover Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 2,175 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 186,189 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.