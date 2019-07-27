Ion Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Mylan N V (MYL); Stryker (SYK) Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.49M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – ALSO INTENDS TO REPAY EUR 500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES DUE IN NOVEMBER 2018 AT MATURITY; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: SHIRE DEVELOPMENT, LLC v. MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2268 – 2018-04-06; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc analyzed 9,359 shares as the company's stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,617 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.61 million, down from 133,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $80.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 91 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,139 are owned by Amalgamated Savings Bank. 3,603 are owned by Bluecrest Mngmt. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Com reported 2,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 1.62 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hanseatic Mgmt Services has invested 0.7% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department accumulated 0.05% or 1,060 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.11% or 62,507 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 19,959 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Catalyst Advisors Llc owns 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 973 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.78% stake. Sequoia Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,221 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.