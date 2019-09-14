Ion Asset Management LTD Increased Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $17.22 Million; Stock Value Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 88.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 13.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.81M, down from 15.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: MANUFACT. QUALITY ISSUES WERE SETBACK, NOW FIXED; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – ARE MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 1.38M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – MYLAN LABS LTD – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 March 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 313,296 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $71.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.