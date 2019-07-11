Ion Asset Management LTD Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Benin Management Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $463,840

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 10,568 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,704 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.62. About 183,572 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,257 are held by Lpl Fincl Llc. Ci Investments accumulated 23,430 shares. Clal Insurance Enterp accumulated 1.92 million shares. Products Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% or 44,605 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd accumulated 1.91M shares or 5.81% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys holds 6,826 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 13,028 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. 6,625 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Services Automobile Association holds 45,931 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 1,937 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,857 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Usa Fincl Portformulas, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,832 shares. 17,654 were reported by Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 255,669 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.07 million for 24.05 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Johnson Amal M sold $545,630.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was sold by Taylor David S. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corporation reported 372,964 shares stake. 7,214 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 2.81M shares or 25.92% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 1.05% or 126,077 shares. Css Limited Liability Co Il invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 114,914 were reported by Northeast Investment. Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 2% or 12,377 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 398,345 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 1.55% or 330,213 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 1.71% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Highland Limited Company holds 1.35% or 170,420 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 965,474 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. 1.05M are held by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,065 shares to 10,939 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.