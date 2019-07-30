Ion Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Position in Mylan N V (MYL) by $27.03 Million; As Ps Business Parks Ca (PSB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Increased Its Holding

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc Ca (PSB) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 17,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 29,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $178.1. About 59,255 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 33.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 12.88M shares traded or 47.27% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 26/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd has 91 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 115,438 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3,100 shares to 839 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Holdings In by 32,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,209 shares, and cut its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

