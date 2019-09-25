Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $283.95 Million; Stock Rose; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Increased Position by $982,464

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 629,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.45 million, up from 624,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WILL REFER FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 16/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The Facebook spying myth that won’t go away; 29/03/2018 – Brexit donor Arron Banks says Information Commissioner supports remaining in the EU; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Bill Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colony Ltd Liability Com reported 32,376 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt has 0.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Synovus Financial holds 103,262 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 0.71% or 27,523 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 1.71 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta holds 63,316 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated holds 467,325 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 16.50M shares. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Cap Lc has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winfield Assoc Inc accumulated 7,320 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 7,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 50,000 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 846,332 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $42.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,260 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tt holds 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 122,170 shares. 149,042 were accumulated by Foster And Motley Inc. The Ontario – Canada-based Baskin has invested 4.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Planning Limited Com accumulated 49,841 shares. First Fincl Bank & Of Newtown reported 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Curbstone Financial, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 42,505 shares. 66,524 are owned by Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandler Cap invested in 1.04% or 116,116 shares. Miller Investment Management Lp holds 0.32% or 10,529 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Gru Capital Management has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,000 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 5.14 million shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 2.6% or 45,513 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

