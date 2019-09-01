Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Radware LTD (RDWR) Position by $4.58 Million; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Has Decreased by $769,472

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 78,244 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 51.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,048 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 8,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc holds 0.05% or 268,346 shares. M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pittenger & Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 13,395 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 398,849 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communication accumulated 4,048 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Com owns 5,609 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 0.03% or 87,356 shares. Moreover, Grace White Ny has 0.27% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,400 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 232,986 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 28 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 12,295 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 1,005 shares. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 310,086 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company has 11,962 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15,196 shares to 25,647 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

