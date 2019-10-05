Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $283.95 Million as Share Value Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Alkeon Capital Management Decreased Holding

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 886,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.22 million, down from 986,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs And Power holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,345 shares. Rampart Limited Com has 0.44% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn reported 0% stake. Hilltop owns 1,586 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 0.03% stake. Avenir reported 12.95% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Renaissance Technology Ltd has 0.32% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.77M shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,518 shares. Buckingham holds 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,700 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.22% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,703 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,864 were reported by Umb Financial Bank N A Mo. Rothschild Asset Us Incorporated holds 91,184 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.68% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Maryland-based Df Dent & Incorporated has invested 2.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.