Ion Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position in Mylan N V (MYL) by $17.22 Million as Stock Value Declined; As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $8.23 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 2.64M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Offering

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 94.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 45,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 2,685 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $488,000, down from 48,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $189.9. About 634,042 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Rech Mgmt Co stated it has 1,089 shares. New York-based Allen Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.18% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tctc Ltd Liability owns 2,600 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 47,946 shares. 50,741 are owned by Rothschild Investment Corp Il. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 338,445 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 8,379 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). One Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 15,047 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 10,761 shares. Mai Management holds 0.05% or 6,452 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs invested in 28,934 shares. Argent Trust reported 8,173 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 164,804 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,300 shares to 186,495 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.85 million for 15.51 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

