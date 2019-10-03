Ion Asset Management LTD Has Increased Holding in Mylan N V (MYL); As Albany International (AIN) Stock Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Boosted by $19.68 Million Its Holding

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Albany International Corp (AIN) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 240,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 519,338 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.06 million, up from 279,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Albany International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.35. About 135,046 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 6.67M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 28/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE MYLAN INC.’S GUARANTEED SR UNSECURED N; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 56,003 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 30,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NASDAQ:COKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold AIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 29.47 million shares or 7.71% more from 27.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 5,684 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Interest Gru Incorporated owns 21,869 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American has invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has 0.47% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi has 0.14% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 13,250 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 40 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 0.01% or 35,357 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 111,471 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 38,120 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company reported 18,544 shares stake. 7,655 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Lc. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 54,000 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 69,510 shares stake.

