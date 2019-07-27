Ion Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Share Price Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $10.33 Million as Shares Rose

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.7. About 387,447 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 158.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 54,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,179 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 34,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,864 shares to 69,453 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 18,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. SANGHI STEVE bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21 million.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.