Ion Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding by $4.58 Million; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Price Rose, Highfields Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.88 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 78,244 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Telxius enhances its Security service with Radware – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2019 : CZR, FITB, RDWR, MSFT, AAPL, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Radware Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Radware (RDWR): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Launches Cloud Workload Protection Service Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marriott (MAR) Surges 18% YTD: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott International (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Mar 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,587 are owned by Umb Bank N A Mo. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 1,611 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 56,007 shares. Cypress Capital Group reported 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 43,011 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 41,901 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Highstreet Asset owns 6,055 shares. 3,456 were accumulated by Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia. Fenimore Asset invested in 1.49% or 328,014 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company holds 231 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Kopp Ltd Co holds 0.86% or 8,494 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Communication Inc has 915 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 1,941 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.