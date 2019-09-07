Ion Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Ci Investments Upped Ingersoll (IR) Stake by $7.73 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 321,614 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 72,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 816,682 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.16 million, up from 744,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 818,766 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.28M for 17.34 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated holds 1.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 53,859 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% or 13,028 shares in its portfolio. Brinker invested in 0.04% or 8,800 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.14% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moore Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 42,000 shares. 161,414 were accumulated by Bamco Incorporated. Westchester Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.36% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 311,400 shares. Citigroup invested in 499,749 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 1,734 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 78,708 shares. 36,207 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Ion Asset Management Limited invested in 29.48% or 841,565 shares. Capital Research Investors reported 750,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 1.21 million shares. 26,863 were accumulated by Legal And General Gp Public Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 266,663 shares to 306,637 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azul S A by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,188 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc holds 0.11% or 21,304 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 451 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 480,582 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 25,553 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma has invested 0.35% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pggm holds 0.37% or 679,600 shares. Burney owns 4,624 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 3,758 shares. Mgmt Pro Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cipher Lp invested in 78,444 shares or 0.67% of the stock.