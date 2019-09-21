Ion Asset Management LTD Has Cut Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $54.39 Million; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Raised Position in Cabot Microelec (CCMP)

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 494,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 347,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41 million, down from 841,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 126.03% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cabot Microelec (CCMP) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 43,514 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 39,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cabot Microelec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.11. About 550,193 shares traded or 164.79% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset LP reported 143,780 shares. New York-based Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.25% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Magnetar Ltd Com stated it has 1.70 million shares or 3.76% of all its holdings. 173,776 were reported by Twin Inc. Numerixs Technologies invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gabelli And Inv Advisers stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 44,126 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 182,491 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 810 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited reported 23,217 shares stake. Oakworth reported 520 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 2,207 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alpine Assocs Mngmt stated it has 1.57M shares. 94,004 are held by Indexiq Ltd Com. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 37,500 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58 million for 17.71 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bankshares invested in 28,417 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Aureus Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,890 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 231,680 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mairs Inc holds 0.09% or 66,080 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 569,700 shares. Moreover, Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 50 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 266,958 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 4,900 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 3,365 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 378,833 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 45,081 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains by 30,298 shares to 259,471 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 110,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,284 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media.