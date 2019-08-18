Ion Asset Management LTD Has Cut Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Stock Price Declined; As Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Price Rose, Bridger Management Decreased Its Holding by $613,445

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 51,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 56,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $163.68. About 1.30M shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 306,188 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.32 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,571 shares. The Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Parametric Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 26,520 shares. Bluecrest Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.13% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 7,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 555,448 shares. Citigroup stated it has 499,749 shares. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 141,203 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com stated it has 41,948 shares. Ci Invests reported 23,430 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 426 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc owns 6,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 26,863 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.