Ion Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Mylan N V (MYL) Holding; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake Held by West Oak Capital Llc

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.49M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.68M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Retail Stocks Downgraded by Citi – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Tapestry (TPR), Others on Watch After LVMH Results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) invested in 0.06% or 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CPRT, CMI, MYL – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: MYL, MU – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan (MYL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mylan (MYL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo (GSK) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Shingrix Sales Strong – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.