Ion Asset Management LTD Decreased Position in Radware LTD (RDWR) by $4.58 Million; General American Investors (GAM) Share Value Rose While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 32,076 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 59,296 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $2.82M for 102.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Cybersecurity Stocks in Focus as Hacking Threatens Elections – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware’s Proven Track Record Drives Expansion Deal With Global Cloud Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Secures Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Global Financial Technology Services Provider – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 7,086 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 2.05% or 168,054 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 7,621 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.13% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Moreover, Zuckerman Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.12% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 15,510 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,980 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 13,800 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11.08% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 711,838 shares. Park Avenue Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,500 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 4,599 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 215,675 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.07% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 33,173 shares.