Ion Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Radware LTD (RDWR) by $4.58 Million as Valuation Rose; Hamel Associates Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Position

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 1,835 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company's stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 100,129 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 10,825 shares to 4,250 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,952 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.