Ion Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $48.90 Million; Stock Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Js Capital Management Increased by $5.31 Million Its Position

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 2.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Increase Is In Addition to Previous $6B Authorized for Repurchases; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: European Privacy Protections Keep Coming Up; 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 21/03/2018 – Understanding the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Story: QuickTake; 09/05/2018 – IAC quarterly profit surges on Match, ANGI Homeservices strength; 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS TAKING RECENT PRESS REPORTS ON FACEBOOK VERY SERIOUSLY; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Is a `Game Changer’ for Data Privacy Regulation; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $107.66. About 23,102 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What You Need to Know About Investing in Virtual Reality Technology – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Binance seeks to create regional version of Libra – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.34 million for 20.39 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mellanox (MLNX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mellanox-Nvidia merger spread balloons after Trump tweets – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Opportunities for Mellanox – Nasdaq” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 16.4% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

