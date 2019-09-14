Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $54.39 Million; Scott & Selber Has Upped Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.23 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 494,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 347,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41 million, down from 841,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 221,351 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.98M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Papp L Roy & Associates holds 0.37% or 33,281 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc, South Dakota-based fund reported 15,355 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa stated it has 39,369 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,029 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 13,334 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 93,746 shares. Cambridge Advsr invested in 3,625 shares. Montgomery Mgmt Inc invested in 6,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 3,861 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 665,073 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 265,978 were accumulated by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2,075 shares. 7,146 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $87.68 million for 17.63 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piper: New Mellanox CFO means no acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “A Massive Buyback Is Just the Thing to Improve Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) / NVIDIA (NVDA) Formally Accepted for Review by China – Bloomberg, Citing Mlex – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Twin has 173,776 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 52,158 shares. Macroview Invest Management Lc holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 30 shares. Citadel Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Kellner Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.66% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 9,704 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Citigroup has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 76,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 24,288 shares. Indexiq Lc holds 94,004 shares. Stifel holds 0.02% or 72,406 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.