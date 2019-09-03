Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake by $48.90 Million; As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 140,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.78 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 595,430 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 08/05/2018 – PETRUS RESOURCES LTD PRQ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.25 FROM C$1.75; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA HAS COMPETITIVENESS CHALLENGE; 21/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 18/03/2018 – AUTOCANADA INC ACQ.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – PURE MULTI-FAMILY REIT LP RUFu.V : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.25 FROM $6.75; 07/03/2018 – RBC’S LINDSAY PATRICK DISCLOSES ETF LAUNCH IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 24/05/2018 – RBC CANADA HEAD SAYS EXPECTS A MODEST SLOWING IN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN H2

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 740,130 shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.28M for 16.93 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Longfellow Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.27% stake. Ci Invests Inc holds 0.02% or 23,430 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 6,826 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 253,380 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 36,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,013 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 1.47% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Usa Portformulas, Michigan-based fund reported 1,832 shares. Citigroup holds 0.06% or 499,749 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 42,456 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.39% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.13% or 590,825 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.06% or 1.62 million shares. One Capital Llc holds 3,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 1.15M shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $33.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 94,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).