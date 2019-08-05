Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Sabal Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position by $1.20 Million

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 10,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 295,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82 million, down from 305,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 702,100 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 18,494 shares to 571,412 shares, valued at $28.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 314,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity. 5,714 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares with value of $545,630 were sold by Johnson Amal M.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.