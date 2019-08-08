Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $48.90 Million; Ftb Advisors Has Raised Ameriprise Financial Com Usd0.01 (AMP) Stake by $778,496

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 (AMP) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 65,601 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 59,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.17. About 446,766 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 145,300 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 20.64 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,556 shares. Moab Capital Llc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Highbridge Cap Lc owns 60,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Yakira Cap Management reported 36,000 shares. 8,667 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Ltd. Water Island Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 548,700 shares. Capital Research Global Investors holds 0.03% or 750,000 shares. Halcyon LP holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 81,907 shares. Citigroup reported 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 265,874 shares. One Capital Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,000 shares. Bessemer owns 64 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 24,865 shares.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth (IWP) by 4,637 shares to 16,546 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 14,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,253 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc Com Usd0.10 (NYSE:BBY).