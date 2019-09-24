Ion Asset Management LTD Cut By $283.95 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Royal Bank Of Canada Lifted Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 99.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Ion Asset Management Ltd holds 10,500 shares with $1.41M value, down from 2.13 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) stake by 10700% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 53,500 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 54,000 shares with $4.78M value, up from 500 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) now has $192.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.34. About 895,460 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 25,963 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 220,080 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 0.11% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,790 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.7% or 70,500 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research Incorporated reported 3,400 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 390 shares in its portfolio. California-based Checchi Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Perkins Coie Trust holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson reported 170 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Twin Tree LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,280 shares. 661 were reported by Cwm Lc. Hikari Ltd holds 123,800 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Commerce Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) stake by 33,477 shares to 97,571 valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oneok Inc New (Call) (NYSE:OKE) stake by 5.26 million shares and now owns 41,100 shares. National Energy Services Reu was reduced too.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AB InBev Asia unit IPO raises $5B, at low end of expectations – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Unhappy With Just 2 Hard Seltzer Brands, Anheuser-Busch Preps Bud Light Seltzer – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch InBev: Halfway There – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.59% above currents $139.14 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington reported 85,868 shares stake. Meritage Gp Lp stated it has 2.57 million shares or 6.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 109,539 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 4.94M shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Panagora Asset Inc holds 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5.49M shares. Cincinnati Insurance owns 1.43 million shares. Davy Asset Ltd holds 152,880 shares or 6.61% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Lc has 433,680 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 78,507 shares. First Wilshire Inc holds 4,350 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Pettee Incorporated reported 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).