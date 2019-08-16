Ion Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Mylan N V (MYL); As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Value Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Cut Holding by $13.24 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.37% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 4.35M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Australia Later This Year; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Mylan and West Virginia University Join Forces to Inspire West Virginia Youth Through STEM-CARE; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.37, REV VIEW $12.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 658,133 shares traded or 61.19% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 196,710 shares to 389,810 shares, valued at $29.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4.

