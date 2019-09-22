InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Summary
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
