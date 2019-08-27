InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 64.37 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta and it is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 117.39% and its consensus target price is $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 25.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.