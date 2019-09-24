InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Volatility and Risk
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 20% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Summary
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
