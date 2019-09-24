InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 20% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.