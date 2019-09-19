InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 53.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.