InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 10.9% respectively. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.