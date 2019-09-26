InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 7 14.28 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.37 beta means InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.