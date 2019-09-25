InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

We will be contrasting the differences between InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.49 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.1 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 79% respectively. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.