InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.18M -8.46 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,555,932,203.39% -184.1% -105.5% OncoCyte Corporation 1,091,040,462.43% -113.2% -83%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s 396.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.