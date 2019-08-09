InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.63 beta.
Liquidity
6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 59.8% respectively. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
