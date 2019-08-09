InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 59.8% respectively. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.