InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

This is a contrast between InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 22.04 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and MediWound Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.13, with potential upside of 273.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 37.1%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.