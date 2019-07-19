InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 4.03 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $170.82 average price target and a 23.58% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 99.6% respectively. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 11.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.