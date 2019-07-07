InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and IMV Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and IMV Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and IMV Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of IMV Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 267.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was more bearish than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors IMV Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.