InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Forty Seven Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 135.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, Forty Seven Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.