InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta indicates that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 37.6%. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats ContraFect Corporation.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.