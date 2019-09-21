InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.58 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has beta of 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, which is potential 54.88% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 97.45%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.