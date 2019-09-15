InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1957.13 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 2.67 beta is the reason why it is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $27, which is potential 82.68% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was more bearish than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.