InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

We are contrasting InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -18.32% and its average price target is $49.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.