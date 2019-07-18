InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 122.17 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.76 beta indicates that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioPharmX Corporation has beta of -0.04 which is 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BioPharmX Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.