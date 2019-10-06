InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

As Biotechnology businesses, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|9.18M
|-8.46
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2
|0.00
|71.49M
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1,555,932,203.39%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|3,628,934,010.15%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 314.44% and its average target price is $7.75.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.