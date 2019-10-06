InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

As Biotechnology businesses, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.18M -8.46 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.49M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,555,932,203.39% -184.1% -105.5% Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,628,934,010.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 314.44% and its average target price is $7.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.